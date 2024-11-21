Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 974 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Vail Resorts comprises approximately 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MTN opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.14. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.90.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

