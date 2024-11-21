Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 618 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.07% of WNS worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 228.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in WNS by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 1,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $72.57.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.66 million. WNS had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

