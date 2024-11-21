AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.2 million-$35.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.9 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $304.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Kelly Georgevich sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,449. The trade was a 10.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Moradi sold 14,061 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $367,554.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,764,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,258,540.60. This trade represents a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,480. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

