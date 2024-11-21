ATW Spac Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH)

ATW Spac Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Acquisitions comprises 1.6% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Iron Horse Acquisitions worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $749,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $635,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of IROH opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

