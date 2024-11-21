Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.800-8.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Atkore also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.
Atkore Trading Down 2.6 %
ATKR opened at $84.08 on Thursday. Atkore has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13.
Atkore Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Atkore
In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Atkore
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
