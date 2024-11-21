Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGO. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $66.14 and a 12 month high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. The trade was a 15.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at $110,423,321.19. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth $224,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

