Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 16967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9028 per share. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

