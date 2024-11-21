Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Arvinas by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

