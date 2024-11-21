Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 6,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 366,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

ARDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDT. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $13,119,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

