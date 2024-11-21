Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.93. Applied Digital shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 3,500,361 shares traded.

APLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Applied Digital Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 4.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,133.06. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,369 shares of company stock valued at $870,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 750,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 157,819 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 240,177 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Applied Digital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

