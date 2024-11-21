Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Senior Officer Paul Dubkowski Buys 5,000 Shares

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Dubkowski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$20,200.00.
Paul Dubkowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Paul Dubkowski purchased 5,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,441.00.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Paul Dubkowski sold 1,202 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.96, for a total value of C$4,759.92.
Andrew Peller Stock Performance
Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller Announces Dividend
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
