Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Senior Officer Paul Dubkowski Buys 5,000 Shares

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Dubkowski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$20,200.00.

Paul Dubkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Paul Dubkowski purchased 5,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,441.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Paul Dubkowski sold 1,202 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.96, for a total value of C$4,759.92.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADW

Andrew Peller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.