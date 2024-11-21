Analysts Set HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target at $32.08

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
HCP stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.24. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $34.21.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
