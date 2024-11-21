Analysts Set A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target at $46.33

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

AMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. This trade represents a 7.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,888. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. Corporate insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,714.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,741,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $5,702,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $714.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of -0.01. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

