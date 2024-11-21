Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Installed Building Products (IBP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP):

11/15/2024 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2024 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $203.00.

11/8/2024 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2024 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2024 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2024 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $271.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $252.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $208.53 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.97 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.50. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Installed Building Products Inc alerts:

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 185.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.