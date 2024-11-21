Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Installed Building Products (IBP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP):
- 11/15/2024 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/8/2024 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $203.00.
- 11/8/2024 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/30/2024 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/22/2024 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/16/2024 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $271.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $252.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $208.53 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.97 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.50. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.95.
Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
