AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 65,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 657,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMTD Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. 5.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

Featured Articles

