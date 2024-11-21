American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $200.88 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

