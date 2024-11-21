American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading 8.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $33.93. 224,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,044,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

American Superconductor Stock Up 11.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -683.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

