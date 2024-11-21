American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 738,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,484,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,795 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $931,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,293,000 after buying an additional 268,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,394,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,367 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

