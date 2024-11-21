Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Ameren worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 115.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 227.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upgraded Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

