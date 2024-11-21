Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Shares Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.64. 23,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 21,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market cap of C$169.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of C$17.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3498695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

