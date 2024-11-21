Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Trading Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

