Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

