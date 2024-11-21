Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,741 shares of company stock worth $781,520 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

