AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock Position Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,019.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 280,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 255,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,873,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,090,000 after buying an additional 234,253 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 426.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 273,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 221,736 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $4,477,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 878,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 95,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.25%.

In related news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. The trade was a 19.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on AllianceBernstein to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

