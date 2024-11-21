Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Raised by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,604 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 61.9% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.47.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $109.55 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -9.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

