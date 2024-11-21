Alarm.com (ALRM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2024 – Alarm.com had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

11/11/2024 – Alarm.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2024 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Alarm.com is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Alarm.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $78.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Alarm.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ALRM opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $344,116.89. This trade represents a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63,653 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

