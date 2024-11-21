Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,371,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,759 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,554,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,662,000 after buying an additional 891,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 79.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,859,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after buying an additional 2,149,915 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

