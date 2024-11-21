Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.63 and traded as high as C$2.63. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 22,816 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$243.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.63.

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

