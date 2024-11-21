AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels Acquires 60,110 Shares

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 60,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,819.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,552,968 shares in the company, valued at $279,534.24. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance

NYSE:AIM opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on AIM ImmunoTech from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on AIM ImmunoTech from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.92% of AIM ImmunoTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.