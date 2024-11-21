Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFRM. BTIG Research upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, President Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,838. This trade represents a 38.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,105. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 503,738 shares of company stock worth $27,315,878 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $2,629,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Affirm by 127.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $64.56. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

