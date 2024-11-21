Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Southern Copper by 172.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 169.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $47,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

