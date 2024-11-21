Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 31,028 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Kohl’s worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3,751.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 381,366 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 95,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 511.0% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 54,103 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kohl’s

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.