Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $279.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $243.87 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.16.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

