Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Hercules Capital worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 59,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 353,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 336,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 65.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Insider Activity

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

