Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,107,000 after purchasing an additional 975,045 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,613,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 273,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,217,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

