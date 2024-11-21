Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.53). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.99%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 212.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,477,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 31.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.