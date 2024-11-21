Activest Wealth Management Sells 91 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Activest Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 829.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 124,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 156,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.51. The company had a trading volume of 873,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,214,443. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $529.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

