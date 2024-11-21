Activest Wealth Management Sells 793 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,890,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $232.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,912,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.20 and a 1 year high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

