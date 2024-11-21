Activest Wealth Management Sells 600 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 505,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,469 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,245,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 306,933 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 69,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 806.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. 69,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,889. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 2.23.

MP Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $278,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,398,884.30. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 300,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $5,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,221,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,191,767.20. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.