Activest Wealth Management Invests $400,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,153 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,901.87. This trade represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,575. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.29. 236,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

