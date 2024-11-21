Activest Wealth Management Invests $1.60 Million in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending makes up about 0.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSDL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:MSDL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,265. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

