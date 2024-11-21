Activest Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.97. 404,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,832. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

