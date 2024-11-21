Activest Wealth Management Acquires 3,961 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter.

GHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.59. 18,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,915. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

