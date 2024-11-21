Accsys Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACSYF) Trading Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF – Get Free Report) were down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 972% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.73.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.