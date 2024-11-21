Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

