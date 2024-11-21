AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Casey Kidwell Sells 1,421 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,421 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,348.42. This trade represents a 22.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Casey Kidwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAON alerts:

On Tuesday, November 12th, Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $132.05 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $144.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AAON by 3.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $518,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.