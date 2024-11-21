694 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.72 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.56.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

