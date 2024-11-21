67,110 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.77%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

