644 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,978,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Insulet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after buying an additional 443,783 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 5,928.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,835,000 after buying an additional 320,416 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 289,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,927,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $266.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $279.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insulet

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.