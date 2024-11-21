25,597 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,501,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 1,270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

US Foods stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.